Capital Gas Ship Management takes delivery of three newbuilding LNG carriers

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. has taken delivery of the newbuilding LNG carriers Assos, Apostolos, and Aktoras from Hyundai Heavy Industries, South Korea.

The sister vessels with a cargo capacity of 174 000 m3 are highly efficient, propelled with MAN MEGA engines, and equipped with the latest technologies, including an air lubrication system, shaft generators, and increased filling limits (above 99%). The vessels represent the vanguard of the new generation of LNG carriers, setting an industry benchmark with their exceptionally low environmental impact. They achieve this by employing cutting-edge technologies designed to minimise methane slip and substantially reduce carbon dioxide emissions, making them the most eco-efficient additions to the global fleet.

They are three of 18 LNG vessels delivered to Capital Gas between 2020 – 2027.

Delivery festivities were well attended by high-ranking officials from Capital Gas, HHI, and other organisations and companies.