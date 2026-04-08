GAIL and Alpha Gas sign long-term charter party agreement for LNG carrier

GAIL (India) Ltd, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking, has entered into a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas, a leading Greek shipping major, for the LNG carrier, Energy Fidelity. The charter party agreement was executed between GAIL and Pantheon Maritime Services Private Ltd, a Singapore based affiliate of Alpha Gas.

Shri S Bairagi, Executive Director Marketing – Shipping & International LNG, GAIL (India) Ltd, and Anna Angelicoussis, Owner of Alpha Gas, signed the agreement at the Alpha Gas’ headquarters in Athens.

The LNG carrier Energy Fidelity, with a cargo capacity of 174 000 m3, is equipped with a state-of-the-art two-stroke propulsion system, complemented by advanced air lubrication technology and shaft generators, collectively enhancing fuel efficiency and significantly reducing emissions.