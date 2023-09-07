At Gastech 2023 in Singapore, Bureau Veritas formally issued its approval in principle (AiP) to the CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group for a new LNG carrier design. With a capacity of 271 000 cbm, it will be the largest LNG carrier in history using the GTT NO 96 Membrane containment system in its 5 cargo tanks.

To deliver the AiP, Bureau Veritas performed a preliminary design reviews and hazard identification (HAZID) analysis to help ensure the highest levels of safety, feasibility, and performance of this design in compliance with applicable classification rules and regulations.

“I wish to express how impressed we are with the CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group and their ambition to design and build the largest LNG carrier yet. Bureau Veritas has been very pleased to participate and we sincerely thank CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua for their trust and commitment in this project and the very close cooperation we have enjoyed. Accordingly, I am delighted to issue the AiP to this project,” said Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine and Offshore.

“Hudong-Zhonghua acknowledges Bureau Veritas’ technical knowledge on LNG carriers, and thanks them for their contribution during the joint developments of this Global Max type 271K m3 LNG Carrier. Hudong=Zhongua is very honoured to receive this AiP from Bureau Veritas. For a Max type 271K m3 LNG carrier, the CII will be about 23% lower than a conventional 174k LNG carrier, which will offer en-hanced operation flexibility to global customers to meet with fast increasing shipping demand,” commented Song Wei, Chief Engineer of Hudong-Zhonghua.