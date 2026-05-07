GTT receives LNG carrier tank design order

GTT has received, in 2Q26, an order from the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding shipyard for the tank design of five new LNG carriers on behalf of MISC, the shipowner.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a total capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is expected between 2029 – 2030.