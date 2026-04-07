Master Boat Builders delivers tugboat for Gulf LNG partnership

Master Boat Builders, Inc. has announced the delivery of the Jill, marking a major milestone in its ongoing partnership with Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur, LLC, a joint venture comprised of Bay-Houston Management, LLC; Bay Towing, LLC; Moran Towing Corp.; and Suderman & Young Towing Company. Together, the Gulf LNG partners have more than 400 years of experience in ship assist and towage services. The partnership operates at four LNG terminals along the US Gulf Coast and is a leading provider of marine services at LNG terminals in North America. The Jill is the sixth vessel in a Rapport 2800 tugboat series designed by Robert Allan Ltd and the second of two identical vessels designed specifically for Gulf LNG operations.

“We are proud of the successful delivery of the Jill for our partners at Gulf LNG,” said Garret Rice, President of Master Boat Builders. “By combining our shipyard’s craftsmanship with the operational expertise held by Gulf LNG, we’ve delivered a vessel that isn’t just a milestone in a series, but a powerhouse designed to meet the highest standards of safety and performance in the industry.”

With an overall length of 92 ft, a beam of 40 ft, and a bollard pull capacity of more than 85 t, this tugboat is equipped with firefighting capabilities that meet ABS Fire Fighting Vessel 1 (FFV1) classification to further enhance safety measures during terminal support operations.