DGPS awarded FEED for LNG receiving terminal expansion project

Daigas Gas and Power Solution Co. (DGPS), 100% subsidiary of Osaka Gas Co. (OG), have been awarded FEED and technical consulting service for the phase-4 expansion project of Taichung LNG receiving terminal, owned and operated by CPC Corporation (CPC), Taiwan.

The Taiwanese government have been pursuing an energy policy which targets nuclear power phase-out and reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission. Under this energy policy, the government is planning to increase the share of natural gas in power generation to 50% by 2025, and CPC is expanding its LNG regasification and storage capacity in tandem with the plan.

The phase-4 expansion project includes building four LNG storage tanks (each with 180 million l storage capacity), regasification facilities, and a jetty for LNG tankers. After the completion of this project scheduled in 2029, LNG handling capacity of Taichung LNG receiving terminal will increase to 13 million tpy.

OG has accumulated skills and know-how for efficient and safe LNG receiving terminal operation and maintenance through the experiences at its terminals since the arrival of its first LNG cargo in 1972.

DGPS’s first business experience with CPC dates back to 1990 when Osaka Gas Engineering Co. (OGE, a predecessor company of DGPS) provided technical support for the commissioning of CPC’s Yung-An LNG receiving terminal. Since then, OGE/DGPS have established a close business relationship with CPC through continuous involvement in CPC’s LNG receiving terminals, including the ongoing technical consulting service for the construction of CPC’s third LNG receiving terminal in Guantang, Taoyuan City, Taiwan. DGPS believes that Daigas Group’s technical capabilities for designing, construction, and operation of the LNG receiving terminal, and its own relentless efforts and contributions in the preceding projects were highly evaluated by CPC when awarding DGPS the FEED and technical consulting service contract for the phase-4 expansion project. DGPS is committed to keep providing a high level of technical services to CPC for the successful completion of the phase-4 expansion project of Taichung LNG receiving terminal.