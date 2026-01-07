Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. orders three LNG carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, has ordered three latest technology LNG carriers to be built at HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd in South Korea, scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029.

CCEC has secured three LNG carrier berths at Hyundai, with one vessel scheduled for delivery in 3Q28 and two further deliveries in 1Q29. The en-bloc ship building price of these vessels is US$769.5 million. The vessels have been designed to incorporate a number of upgrades in their specification and are expected to rank amongst the most efficient LNG carriers in the global fleet in terms of fuel consumption and boil-off rates.

The company’s newbuilding deliveries span from 3Q26 to 1Q29, which coincides with the anticipated expansion of LNG liquefaction capacity from 493 million tpy today to at least 649 million tpy by 2030.

In addition, CCEC has on order an additional 10 gas carriers, including four handy liquefied carbon dioxide/multi-gas carriers and six dual-fuel medium gas carriers, with deliveries starting in 1Q26. The CCEC fleet benefits from approximately US$3 billion of contracted revenue and an average remaining charter duration of 6.9 years.

CCEC has secured long-term employment during 2025 for three of its newbuilding LNG carriers, whilst simultaneously improving the financial strength of the company by recycling capital from its legacy container fleet.