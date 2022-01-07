SeaRoad expands fleet

Tasmanian, Australia-based transport company SeaRoad has secured its future growth plan after finalising an agreement with German shipbuilding yard Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) to construct a new roll-on / roll-off (RoRo) vessel with LNG propulsion worth more than €100 million.

The new freight vessel will join Searoad Mersey II and replace charter vessel MV Liekut to operate on Bass Strait between Melbourne and Devonport, Australia, scheduled for 4Q23.

The 210-m-long vessel will feature the latest technology, including LNG power, as part of SeaRoad’s commitment to sustainable practices. The vessel will have a capacity of 4227 lane metres and capability to transport heavy cargo with a unit weight of up to 100 t.

The new-build agreement took a year to negotiate with border restrictions requiring SeaRoad and FSG to sign the contract 16 000 km apart during a video call.

FSG built Searoad Mersey II, which joined the fleet in 2016, and constructed MV Liekut, which joined SeaRoad under a three-year charter agreement in April 2021.