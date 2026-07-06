A.P. Moller Holding acquires Ocean Yield from KKR

A.P. Møller Holding A/S and KKR, a leading global investment firm, have signed an agreement under which a subsidiary of A.P. Moller Holding will acquire 100% of Ocean Yield AS, a leading global ship leasing platform, from funds managed by KKR.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Ocean Yield holds interests in over 70 modern vessels, across several core shipping sectors, including gas carriers, container ships, LNG carriers, crude, product and chemical tankers, and dry bulk carriers. Under KKR’s ownership, Ocean Yield has invested more than US$3 billion to further expand the existing portfolio, diversify and broaden its investment-grade customer base, and has nearly doubled its long-term contracted backlog to more than US$5 billion.

The acquisition of Ocean Yield strengthens A.P. Moller Group’s maritime portfolio, and builds on the Group’s long-term maritime legacy across many segments.

Martin Larsen, CFO of A.P. Moller Holding, said: “We are impressed by Ocean Yield’s performance and its management team. We believe that combining Ocean Yield’s compelling platform with our century-long experience in the maritime industry will create a strong partnership. In addition, we see Ocean Yield’s business model, with its stable cash flow, as an excellent complement to our existing maritime portfolio.”

Andreas Røde, CEO of Ocean Yield, commented: “Since 2021, we have strengthened Ocean Yield as a globally diversified maritime leasing platform with long-duration, high-quality contracted cash flows and a modern fleet positioned for the energy transition. Under private ownership, we have been able to think and act long term as we have partnered with leading shipping companies and end users providing critical infrastructure assets to the maritime industry. We are therefore excited to start our next chapter of growth with A.P. Moller Holding.”

Vincent Policard, Partner and Co-Head of European Infrastructure at KKR, said: “We are proud of the transformation Ocean Yield has delivered during our strategic partnership. Together with the management team, we have significantly scaled and diversified the platform, strengthened its long-term contracted revenue base, and supported its transition toward a more modern and sustainable fleet. Today, Ocean Yield is a larger, stronger and more resilient business, well positioned to continue supporting its customers and the wider maritime sector. We are proud of what has been achieved and believe A.P. Moller Holding is an excellent long-term owner for the company’s next chapter.”

KKR will continue to be a strategic partner to Ocean Yield through their joint investment in CapeOmega Gas Transportation AS.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.