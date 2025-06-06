Lloyd's Register, HD KSOE and HHI sign MoU for hybrid propulsion system with solid oxide fuel cell technology for LNG carriers

Lloyd's Register (LR), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a high-efficiency hybrid propulsion system integrated with solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology for 174 000 m3 LNG carriers.

The agreement, signed at Norshipping 2025, establishes the framework for a joint development project (JDP) for a hybrid propulsion system that offers significant advantages in terms of efficiency, emissions reduction, and operational flexibility compared to conventional propulsion systems.

Under the terms of the MoU, HD KSOE and HHI will lead the design for low-carbon propulsion solution powered by its proprietary technology, while LR will provide technical guidance, design review services, and expertise to ensure compliance with applicable regulations and standards.

Sung-Gu Park,?President – North East Asia, Lloyd’s Register, said: “By collaborating on complex, high-impact projects such as this, LR reinforces its position as a leading technical authority and decarbonisation partner. By combining our technical expertise with HD KSOE and HHI's innovative design capabilities, we're developing solutions that will help the industry meet its sustainability targets while maintaining operational efficiency.”

Chang Kwangpil, Senior Executive Vice President of HD KSOE, added: “This partnership gives us a great chance to show we’re leading the way in low-carbon propulsion for ships. What makes it even more meaningful is that it includes our own SOFC and VFD technologies – both of which are crucial for making low-carbon systems work. It really shows how committed we are to staying ahead of tough environmental regulations and pushing for more sustainable shipping.”

Ryu Hong-Ryeul, CTO and Executive Vice President of HHI, concluded: “This JDP represents a crucial step towards the zero-carbon fuel technologies for large LNG carriers. This hybrid system will deliver substantial environmental benefits while meeting the operational requirements of shipowners and charterers.”