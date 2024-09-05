MET Group delivers 100th LNG shipment to Krk Terminal

MET Group’s commitment to supplying end customers was symbolically marked by the arrival of the 100th LNG shipment to the Krk LNG Terminal. This event highlights the key role of Swiss-based MET Group, together with its local subsidiary MET Croatia Energy Trade, in strengthening the security of supply of both Croatia and the wider European region.

From the very beginning of the Krk terminal, MET Group has delivered a significant number of LNG shipments.

“In addition to the 100th delivery, we are pleased that we had the opportunity to bring in the initial ‘zero’ ship, planting a strong foundation for the future operations of the terminal. We are proud to be one of the leaders in this important project, providing reliable energy solutions to end customers and the wholesale market, thereby fostering economic development. Our commitment to remaining a key player in the Croatian energy sector is demonstrated by our lease of substantial regasification capacities at the Krk LNG Terminal until October 2032,” said Mario Matkovic, CEO of MET Croatia Energy Trade.