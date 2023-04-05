Titan completes gas-up and cool-down of NYK LNG tanker

Titan has performed the gas-up and cool-down of one of the tanks from NYK Line’s LNG tanker Grace Emilia, which has a total capacity of 174 000 m3.

Titan used its LNG bunker vessel Kairos for this operation, which was carried out in the port of Algeciras located in Andalusia, Spain.

The operation was successfully carried out from 25 – 29 March 2023, and it ran smoothly as planned.