MOL and TLT signs long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd has announced the signing of a long-term charter contract for a newbuilding LNG carrier with Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd (TLT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
This is the eighth contract, following a time charter contract for seven LNG carriers that were signed for TLT.
The vessel will be built at the Geoje Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd, and is scheduled for delivery in 2026. It will be managed by MOL and will transport LNG for TLT.
The new vessel will be equipped with the cutting-edge MAN Energy Solutions engine (ME-GA), which improves fuel consumption efficiency, with specifications that enhance its environment friendliness, compared to conventional LNG carriers.
