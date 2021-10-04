GTT receives tank order from DSME

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), for the tank design of a new LNG carrier on behalf of the Korean ship-owner Hyundai LNG Shipping Co. Ltd.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel, which will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel will be delivered in 1H24.