 Skip to main content
  4. GTT receives tank order from DSME

GTT receives tank order from DSME

Published by
 LNG Industry,

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), for the tank design of a new LNG carrier on behalf of the Korean ship-owner Hyundai LNG Shipping Co. Ltd.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel, which will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel will be delivered in 1H24.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/04102021/gtt-receives-tank-order-from-dsme/

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG carrier news South Korea LNG news New-build LNG news