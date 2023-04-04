Vitol to deliver first LNG cargo to the Philippines

The Philippines will receive its first LNG cargo in mid-April 2023, and this cargo will be used to cool down the FSU Ish and commission the first LNG terminal in Batangas Bay, Philippines, near Manila. In turn, the LNG power generation from the 1200 MW Ilijan power plant is expected to significantly augment the net dependable power generation capacity of the country in the face of rapidly increasing post-pandemic demand.

Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, a supply and trading unit of Vitol Group, will supply this first LNG cargo to San Miguel Global Power in the Philippines from its global LNG portfolio. Vitol recently loaded this LNG cargo in Das Island, UAE, supplied under a long-term contract by its partner ADNOC, on the 161 900 m3 LNG vessel Golar Glacier. The cargo will be delivered to the Philippines around mid-April 2023.

Mike Muller, President of Vitol Asia, said: “We are pleased and excited to have worked closely with our partner San Miguel Global Power on this historic and first LNG cargo into the Philippines. This is a significant milestone and we look forward to bringing more LNG supply from around the world to meet the rising gas demand of the Philippines.”