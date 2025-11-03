Daphne Technology and Maran Gas conclude methane abatement pilot

Daphne Technology and Maran Gas, part of the Angelicoussis Group, have concluded their joint pilot project that marked the first deployment of SlipPureTM plasma-catalytic methane slip after-treatment system on board the commercial LNG carrier, Maran Gas Chios.

The pilot reflects the commitment of both companies to explore innovative solutions for reducing methane emissions from shipping.

Methane slip, the unburned methane released from dual-fuel marine engines, remains a key challenge for LNG-fuelled vessels. Addressing this challenge is essential to unlock the full potential of LNG as a lower-emission marine fuel. Daphne Technology’s SlipPure system, designed to abate methane directly from exhaust gases, was retrofitted on board the vessel to test the feasibility of this approach under real operating conditions.

During the trial, Daphne Technology achieved reductions of up to 4 ± 2 g/kWh methane slip, demonstrating that plasma-catalytic-based abatement is possible on board an LNG carrier. These results represent a first step in validating the technology at sea and provide critical insights for the next phase of development.

By taking part in this pioneering initiative, the Angelicoussis Group has demonstrated its role as an early adopter willing to support the testing of first-generation technologies and decarbonise the maritime industry. Allowing the installation and operation of a first-of-a-kind technology on a vessel in commercial service required a clear commitment to advancing solutions that benefit the wider industry.

Ivan Raleff, Managing Director of Daphne Technology in Switzerland, commented: “This was the first time SlipPure Plasma-Catalytic system has been deployed on a ship. It represented a bold step into uncharted territory, and the opportunity to conduct the trial has given us invaluable insights into how methane abatement systems behave in real life maritime environments. These learnings are fundamental to the next phase of product development, and we are deeply grateful to the Angelicoussis Group for its openness, trust, and support in enabling this milestone pilot.”

Andreas Spertos, Technical Director at Maran Gas Maritime Inc., commented: “Methane slip reduction is an inherent challenge for engines running on gas. When combined with the adversities of the marine environment, the challenge becomes exponentially more difficult. The demonstration onboard Maran Gas Chios is a landmark methane abatement technology trial. Together with Daphne, we performed the test, verified the potentials, and identified improvements that will support the continuous development of this promising technology.”

The collaboration underlines the importance of partnership in tackling methane emissions. Both companies highlight the value of the insights generated, which will guide further innovation and help reduce risks for future deployments.

The pilot project also illustrates the broader role of early adopters in the energy transition. By taking on risk and providing operational platforms for emerging solutions, companies like the Angelicoussis Group accelerate the development of technologies that may become critical in reducing emissions from hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping.

The SlipPure Plasma-Catalyic system, in conjunction with Daphne Technology’s already commercialised PureMetricsTM emissions monitoring platform, continues to be developed with the aim of offering scalable methane abatement solutions for both land-based and marine applications.