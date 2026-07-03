TEN Ltd announces second LNG carrier order with Hyundai Heavy Industries

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN), a leading diversified tanker and LNG operator, has announced the order of a second LNG carrier at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, with expected delivery in 1Q29.

With this order, TEN’s newbuilding programme reaches 20 vessels, the first of which, the Anfield DP, a DP2 Shuttle tanker, is scheduled for delivery in late July 2026 with a minimum 10-year employment to a US oil major, which, through extension options could stretch to 20 years.

“We are delighted to expand our presence in the ever-evolving LNG sector, a market we are actively participating in since 2007. The growing global energy demand fuelled by geopolitical developments has increased the need for LNG as an alternative source,” said George Saroglou, TEN’s President and COO stated.