Alpha Gas carriers to get enhanced operational support with Wärtsilä lifecycle agreement

Wärtsilä has signed a five-year lifecycle agreement with Athens-based LNG management company, Alpha Gas. The agreement covers two LNG carriers which each have four Wärtsilä 34DF engines and is aimed at giving Alpha Gas increased operational insight, availability, and better maintenance cost predictability. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in 2Q25.

In today's legislative and economic environment, shipowners and operators are increasingly looking for support in maximising efficiency and use of their assets. For LNG carriers in particular, which have limited opportunities for unscheduled stops and downtime, they are specifically looking to safeguard the reliability of their vessels.

“Our emphasis is on enabling the highest level of efficiency and reliability throughout our fleet,” said Peter Lonski, Technical Director, Alpha Gas. “This agreement with Wärtsilä will help us achieve that goal, while at the same time allowing us to accurately predict our maintenance costs. We also expect to be able to extend the time between overhauls, thanks to the dynamic maintenance planning feature.”

The agreement with Wärtsilä will help Alpha Gas to optimise the operations and maintenance of these LNG carriers more effectively through 24/7 expert remote support and guidance for troubleshooting and maintenance using specialist diagnostic tools. It will allow Wärtsilä experts to directly monitor the vessels’ systems and employ advanced diagnostic tools to support the crew with troubleshooting activities and rapid fault resolution. The agreement will also help to minimise OPEX and lifecycle costs by enabling preventive interventions that can avoid the need for later expensive repairs and on-site visits.

“The maritime industry is complex with many moving parts; therefore, we take a consultative approach with our customers, working closely with them to tailor the agreement to their specific needs as a means to add value to their operations,” commented Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine. “As every business model is unique, we are fully committed to ensuring our customers’ assets can deliver maximum value throughout their lifecycle. This is especially important in the context of the industry’s stringent environmental targets for net-zero by 2050.”

Wärtsilä signed a similar agreement with Alpha Gas in November 2024 covering two more LNG carriers. The four Alpha Gas sister vessels now covered by the Wärtsilä lifecycle agreement are the Energy Pacific, Energy Endeavour, Energy Integrity, and the Energy Intelligence.