Gasum supplies Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot with LNG and bio-LNG

On 21 June 2023, Gasum extended its LNG bunkering network by providing marine LNG to PONANT in the port of Reykjavik, Iceland. During this LNG bunker operation, the first ever performed in Iceland, Gasum’s LNG Bunker vessel Coral Energy delivered LNG and liquefied biogas (bio-LNG) to PONANT’s ice-breaking state-of-the-art cruise vessel, Le Commandant Charcot.

By providing marine LNG in remote locations where such cruise vessels operate, Gasum supports the ambition of its cruise customers to continuously improve the environmental performance of their fleet and reduce the impact on visited ecosystems. In addition to the almost complete elimination of local pollutant emissions that are already achieved by using LNG, the use of bio-LNG reduces the carbon footprint of cruising significantly.

Gasum’s biogas cuts carbon emissions on average by 90% when compared with traditional fossil fuels.