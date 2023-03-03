SSES & Avenir LNG deliver bonded LNG to ZIM LNG-fuelled containership

On 2 March 2023, Shanghai SIPG Energy Service Co., Ltd (SSES), a subsidiary of Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), and Avenir LNG Ltd successfully delivered bonded LNG bunker to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM) first LNG-fuelled containership.

The operation was carried out by SSES’s 20 000 m3 bunkering vessel, HAI GANG WEI LAI, which delivered LNG to the 15 000 TEU containership, ZIM SAMMY OFER, whilst simultaneously carrying out cargo operation (SIMOPS) at Yangshan Port. The bunkering operation was completed safely and efficiently, with the support Shanghai Maritime Bureau, Customs and Border Inspection authorities.

This marks an important milestone for SSES and Avenir LNG’s partnership in promoting decarbonisation and clean energy transition solutions in the shipping and logistics industry.

Zhang Da, general manager of the SSES, said: “In recent years, LNG has rapidly become the new trend of power fuel for international voyages, while green and low-carbon has become the basic consensus and goal for the future development of the port and shipping industry. Since the implementation of the Shanghai Port’s bonded LNG bunkering project, it has always been highly valued by the Shanghai Municipal Government, and all relevant departments have given immense support. ZIM, one of the world’s leading shipping companies, is also a long-term partner of Shanghai Port. Under the leadership of SIPG, we will deepen the cooperation with ZIM and explore the sustainable development of green shipping together.”

Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG, added: “We are delighted to have supported our partner SSES in bunkering ZIM’s first LNG-fuelled containership in the Port of Shanghai. This is a significant milestone for Avenir as we continue to expand our global bunkering footprint and support the shipping industry’s transition to cleaner fuels.”