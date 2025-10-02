ORLEN completes first LNG delivery to Japan

ORLEN has completed its first delivery of 100 million m3 of natural gas to Japan, one of the world’s largest LNG importers. The new co-operation highlights ORLEN’s commercial and shipping capabilities and strengthens the group’s position in the global LNG market. The cargo was supplied to Osaka Gas and transported by gas carrier Ignacy Jan Padarewski, the newest vessel in ORLEN’s fleet.

“For the first time in our history, we have delivered LNG to the Japanese market. We are consistently implementing the goals set out in our strategy. While pursuing our core business, we also reinforce the region’s energy security and independence. At the same time, we are expanding into markets where we have not previously operated, increasing our growth potential and building long-term value for our shareholders. The contract with Osaka Gas is an important milestone in our international growth and paves the way for future co-operation,” said Ireneusz Fafara, CEO and President of the ORLEN Management Board.

The delivery was carried out by gas carrier Ignacy Jan Padarewski, the newest addition to ORLEN’s fleet. This will be the 41st cargo handled by ORLEN’s London trading office with its own vessels, and the 15th in 2025. Ignacy Jan Paderewski entered service in Asia in 1H25 and returned to the region just a few months later with LNG from the US, further improving the efficiency of ORLEN’s trading operations.

“Working with reliable partners such as Osaka Gas allows us to build strong and effective relationships in the global LNG market. With a contract portfolio of about 6.5 million tpy over the coming years, we have the flexibility to ship cargoes to the most promising markets. Transactions such as the delivery to Japan are a natural part of our strategy to strengthen our trading position and confirm our growing role in the global LNG supply chain,” added Robert Soszynski, Vice President of the ORLEN Management Board.