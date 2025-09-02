Burckhardt Compression and Everllence to develop high-pressure compressors for LNG carriers

Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in reciprocating compressor technology, has partnered with Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) to develop a new generation of high-pressure compressors for LNG carriers that handle the boil-off gas.

Launched in 2013 and developed in close co-operation with Everllence and leading Korean shipbuilders, the Laby®-GI Compressor is currently installed in 65 out of 76 existing LNG carriers in service that run on high-pressure engines. Since its debut, Burckhardt Compression has continuously refined the technology, most notably, introducing the world’s first oil-free high-pressure solution for reciprocating fuel gas compressors. The fourth generation of high-pressure compressors for LNG carriers is currently in development and will be officially presented at the Burckhardt Compression stand at Gastech 2025, from 9 – 12 September in Milan, Italy.

The design improvements focus on upscaling the overall efficiency and sustainability of the compressor system. This includes oil-free gas compression to 325 bar and 380 bar respectively, to suit the fuel gas supply requirements of Everllence's latest developed engine platforms – versions 10.5 and 10.7. Optimised for low boil-off rate cargo containment systems, the new compressor system will offer enhanced performance and reduced electrical power consumption. Like earlier generations, the new concept will also benefit from the well-proven, fully-balanced and gastight crankgear design, reliably avoiding methane leakages and thereby optimising the greenhouse gas emission footprint.

This new generation of high-pressure compressors for LNG carriers is being developed in close collaboration with Everllence to coincide with the next generation of the Everllence B&W ME-GI engine that will continue to bring down methane slip emissions and increase fuel efficiency.

Nikolaos Kourtidis, Director Technology & Market Development at Everllence remarked: “Everllence’s longstanding collaboration with Burckhardt Compression has been pivotal in shaping the evolution of LNG propulsion systems since the inception of the ME-GI engine. The Laby-GI Compressor continues to set the benchmark for reliability, efficiency and sustainability. In the upcoming scene of stricter emission and methane slip regulations we are confident that both our established 10.5 and the latest 10.7 generation ME-GI engines paired with the proven Laby-GI will continue to support and power the LNG fleet of the future. Coupled with a Power Take-Off, the Everllence ME-GI and the Burckhardt Laby-GI Compressor represent the ideal in propulsion, regardless of ambient conditions.”

Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division at Burckhardt Compression, added: “With the upcoming compressor system, Burckhardt Compression reinforces its leadership in reciprocating compressor solutions for LNG carriers, advancing global energy availability and security while embedding sustainability at the core of its technological innovation.”