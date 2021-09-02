Crowley and Shell ink LNG bunker barge charter

Crowley Maritime Corporation has signed a long-term time charter with Shell NA LNG, LLC, (Shell) providing for the building and operation of a new, US-built, LNG bunker barge. Upon construction, the barge will be the largest Jones Act-compliant vessel of its kind, helping to expand current network capacity and meet demands for cleaner energy.





“The new bunker barge will extend Crowley’s commitment to deliver cleaner, innovative solutions to help the shipping industry continue on the path to decarbonisation,” said Tucker Gilliam, Vice President, Crowley Shipping. “Orders for ships fuelled by LNG continue to rise, and the vessel will provide Shell an innovative and reliable service to meet demands for more sustainable energy sources.”

The 416-ft-long barge will feature advanced technologies in cargo handling capabilities and increased transfer rates, including a state-of-the-art solution from Shell and Crowley Engineering Services to flexibly deliver LNG to various types of LNG containment systems. The transformative design will offer capacity for 12 000 m3 (3.17 million gal.) and product supply equipment to fully serve ocean carriers.

The vessel becomes the second Jones Act-compliant bunker barge Shell has under long-term charter in the US. It is expected to be deployed to serve LNG-fuelled ships that call on ports on the US East Coast starting in 2024.

“Shell is dedicated to growing our LNG bunkering network across key trade routes, and this barge supports our commitment to helping provide our customers with the energy solution they are looking for,” said Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Global DLNG for Shell. “The shipping sector is making progress toward decarbonisation, and LNG offers immediate emissions reduction with the potential to become a net zero emission marine fuel given the possible roles of bio-LNG and synthetic LNG.”

The vessel will be constructed at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, US.

“This additional LNG barge will serve as another demonstration of our commitment to building and servicing sustainable maritime endeavours, both in the US and globally,” said Dario Deste, President and CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is poised to deliver a different LNG barge later this year to a different client.

Aligned to Crowley’s actions under its New Energy division in support of the company’s sustainability commitment, the expansion of LNG capacity will allow Crowley and its customers to realise more immediate emissions reductions and fast-track the transition to new energy sources that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.