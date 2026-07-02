‘K’ LINE delivers two newbuild LNG carriers for PETRONAS LNG Ltd

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE) has announced that following the delivery of the newbuilt LNG carrier, Puteri Johor, for PETRONAS LNG Ltd (PLL) on 29 May 2026, at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd in China, its sister vessel, Puteri Kedah, was delivered on 30 June 2026 at the same shipyard. Both vessels are owned by joint venture companies of ‘K’ LINE.

The vessels were named Puteri Johor and Puteri Kedah during a naming ceremony held on 30 April 2026 at the Shipyard, attended by representatives from PLL, the Shipyard, Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd, China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd, China Merchants Financial Leasing Co., Ltd, and ‘K’ LINE.

‘Puteri’ means princess in Malay. ‘Johor’ is Malaysia’s southernmost state while ‘Kedah’ is located in the northwestern part of Peninsular Malaysia.