Seatrium secures contract for LNG carrier repairs and upgrades with TMS Cardiff Gas

Seatrium Ltd has secured a favoured customer contract (FCC) with TMS Cardiff Gas for the repairs and upgrades of its LNG carriers. The contract includes the refit of 17 LNG carriers in Singapore, with responsibilities in joint planning, information, and experience sharing.

The two companies will jointly work towards achieving sustainable targets in the areas of QHSE, cost efficiency, and timely deliveries, which are key indicators of high-quality LNG refit maintenance.

Alexandros Politis-Kalenteris, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, TMS Cardiff Gas, said: “The selection of Seatrium as our partner in Singapore aligns with our strategy to grow our LNG business in Asia. We have worked successfully with Seatrium on three LNG refits and we see Seatrium as the right long-term partner who understands the stringent requirements of our company. Moreover, Seatrium boosts a very strong track record in the specialised field of LNG carrier repairs and upgrades. We are confident that this newly forged partnership will benefit both organisations in the planning and execution of our dry-docking work in a safe, timely and cost-effective way.”

Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium, added: “We are thrilled to partner with TMS Cardiff Gas on this project which supports our shared commitment to sustainability. Seatrium is dedicated to delivering high-quality, eco-friendly services with a strong focus on QHSE standards that uphold a healthy and safe working environment for our employees while also reducing our environ-mental footprint. This strategic partnership is a testament to our ongoing efforts to build strong collaborations with major LNG owners, such as TMS Cardiff Gas, to further strengthen our market leadership and achieve our vision for a sustainable future.”