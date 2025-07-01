Great Lakes awarded Louisiana LNG dredging contract

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the US, has announced the receipt of four work awards.

GLDD has received notice to proceed from Bechtel Energy for dredging work on the Woodside Louisiana LNG project, in the vicinity of Lake Charles, Louisiana, along the Calcasieu River ship channel. The first phase of work, which was awarded in 2Q25, includes construction of a ship berthing basin for use by large LNG carriers, with potential for award of two options to expand the scope for construction of additional ship berths. All dredged materials will be placed into designated beneficial use of dredged material (BUDM) areas for marshlands restoration, providing ecological benefit and storm surge protection for the surrounding area. Dredging operations are expected to commence early 2026.

Lasse Petterson, President and CEO, commented: “These projects enable Great Lakes to play a vital role in enhancing the resilience and sustainability of the nation’s environment, coastlines, and critical infrastructure. We have also strengthened our presence in the LNG and broader energy sector with our award of Woodside Louisiana LNG. These initiatives are essential to advancing US energy infrastructure, supporting increased export capacity, and aligning with national energy security priorities. These four awards contribute to the growth of our 2025 dredging backlog, further solidifying our revenue visibility for the remainder of the year and into 2026.”