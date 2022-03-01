Viking Line’s climate-smart flagship supported by Wärtsilä

The technology group Wärtsilä will provide technical management for a broad scope of solutions installed on Viking Line’s new climate-smart vessel Viking Glory under a three-year contract. The agreement was signed in December 2021.

Viking Glory begins its first commercial sailing at the beginning of March. It features many cutting-edge technologies intended to minimise climate impact and air pollution. The new agreement covers six LNG-powered Wärtsilä 31DF engines, two LNGPac fuel gas supply systems, and three tunnel thrusters.

The Technical Management Agreement (TMA) covers maintenance planning for the above Wärtsilä equipment, as well as on-demand remote operational and technical support. Also included is Wärtsilä Expert Insight, giving visibility into engine health, allowing advanced diagnostics and real-time optimisation of the performance and emissions.

“Viking Glory is a flagship for climate-smart technology and encapsulates our group ambition to be a forerunner of responsible navigation,” said Jan Hanses, CEO, Viking Line. “Wärtsilä’s technical support as well as its technologies will help us achieve this vision.”

“Wärtsilä is delighted to continue the collaboration with Viking Line on their new flagship,” said Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power. “A vessel designed to minimise emissions is just the start. Successful maintenance and technical support is needed to keep equipment and the vessel operating at top efficiency and ensure the lowest possible carbon footprint in the future. This strong collaboration will ensure that Viking Glory delivers on its promise.”

Wärtsilä’s support for Viking Glory joins its long-term Optimised Maintenance Agreement for engines and other Wärtsilä equipment on Viking Grace, another highly sustainable vessel launched 10 years ago. Although Viking Grace is smaller – at 218 m rather than 222 m length and 32m beam rather than 35 m – Viking Glory will use 10% less fuel because of the advanced technologies installed.

Optimised maintenance and technical management agreements form an essential pillar of Wärtsilä’s Lifestyle Agreements offering, helping to secure cost-effective and emissions-compliant operations across the lifecycle of customers’ vessels.

Other Wärtsilä equipment on the vessel includes the Aquarius UV ballast water management system, Nacos Platinum navigation system, and dynamic positioning system.

Viking Glory will sail between Turku in Finland and Stockholm in Sweden from March 2022.