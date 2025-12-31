Caturus authorises full purchase orders for Commonwealth LNG

Caturus has authorised full purchase orders to key industry partners supporting development of its 9.5 million tpy Commonwealth LNG export facility in Cameron, Louisiana.

The purchase orders are being executed via Commonwealth's EPC partner, Technip Energies, a world leader in modular engineering, design, and delivery of LNG projects. This new milestone maintains the schedule and cost basis of this development and represents an essential step toward Commonwealth's final investment decision (FID) on the project planned for 1Q26.

This significant capital investment in the Commonwealth LNG platform is a key milestone, along with the financing process, which is well underway, and illustrates our level of commitment to developing this global scale LNG project,” said Caturus CEO, David Lawler. “The Commonwealth project is a crucial component of Caturus' wellhead-to-water strategy, and this is another important step toward building the nation's leading independent integrated natural gas company.”

The purchase orders address long lead time equipment needed to facilitate the accelerated construction features of Commonwealth's modular approach. They include orders with industry stalwarts Baker Hughes for six mixed-refrigerant compressors driven by LM9000 gas turbines; Honeywell, to supply six main cryogenic heat exchangers; and Solar Turbines, providing four Titan 350 gas turbine generators.

“The authorisation to order these critical equipment marks another significant milestone in advancing the Commonwealth LNG project toward its FID,” said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies. “This progress reflects our strong collaboration with Commonwealth LNG and a shared commitment to delivering a world-class LNG facility, enhancing energy security while addressing growing global demand for gas and LNG.”