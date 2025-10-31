Baker Hughes and Oman LNG renew services agreement

Baker Hughes and Oman LNG LLC have renewed their long-term services agreement. Awarded in 2Q25, this is an important milestone in a trusted collaboration spanning nearly two decades.

The continued collaboration supports the availability and reliability of critical equipment across three LNG trains.

The 10-year extension also includes the development of local iCenterTM digital services capabilities in Oman. Baker Hughes iCenter, powered by CordantTM, delivers 24/7 monitoring of critical equipment, actionable digital insights, and helps proactively prescribe solutions to optimise performance and support sustainability goals.

