Ksi Lisims LNG files application for environmental certificate

Ksi Lisims LNG has submitted its application to the B.C. government for an environmental assessment certificate (EAC). The application is the culmination of extensive consultation, studies, and analysis designed to identify and mitigate potential effects on a wide range of matters related to the project. The filing marks the conclusion of the proponent-led application development phase and the commencement of the EAO-led application review phase.

Highlights from the project’s planning and design include:

A world-leading greenhouse gas (GHG) management programme, backstopped by a credible plan to be net zero by 2030.

An electric-drive facility design that reduces emissions by 90% compared to a typical LNG production facility and is ready for hydroelectric grid connection at start up.

A safe and remote site that minimises wildlife impacts and protects traditional Indigenous and commercial harvests.

Selection of floating LNG technology substantially reduces land disturbance.

Offshore construction of the floating LNG reduces impacts on local infrastructure and services.

On-site accommodations for construction and operations workers limits community impacts and pressures on regional housing.



The project development team will continue to engage with participating Indigenous nations, government agencies, and citizens across B.C.’s northwest to ensure questions and concerns are being addressed and feedback is considered in project planning. This filing commences a statutory 180-day period for review and comment by the technical advisory committee, participating Indigenous nations, regulatory agencies, and the public. Following receipt of those comments, Ksi Lisims will refile an amended, final application. The B.C. Environmental Assessment Office then follows a statutory 150-day period for consideration of the application and makes a recommendation regarding the issuance of an EAC.

Ksi Lisims LNG will be one of the most significant Indigenous-supported industrial developments in Canadian history. The project is an example of economic reconciliation in action: co-developed with the Nisga’a Nation and hosted on land owned in fee-simple by the Nisga’a Lisims Government. Once operational, Ksi Lisims LNG will produce 12 million tpy of LNG. It is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and provide substantial financial benefits to the Nisga’a Nation, and to Indigenous nations across B.C.’s northwest.