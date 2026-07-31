NYK to invest in EIG’s MidOcean Energy

NYK has decided to participate in an investment in MidOcean Energy, a UK-based LNG company established and managed by EIG, a leading institutional investor in the energy and infrastructure sectors headquartered in the US.

The share subscription is subject to the receipt of competition law approvals and other required regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities and is expected to be completed between August and September 2026.

This investment represents NYK's continued expansion along the LNG value chain, following its investments in the Wheatstone LNG project and the Cameron LNG project, as well as in LNG-fuelled vessel transportation and LNG bunkering businesses.

Alongside this investment, the NYK Group also plans to enter into a strategic partnership with MidOcean Energy in the field of LNG marine transportation. By leveraging the expertise and experience in LNG shipping that the NYK Group has developed over many years, the NYK Group aims to contribute to the further development of MidOcean Energy's LNG value chain and, through these efforts, to global energy security and sustainable development.