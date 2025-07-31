Woodfibre LNG provides construction update

Woodfibre LNG has made significant progress on both land and sea in July. A major milestone was achieved with the commencement of the project’s first permanent marine pile for the floating storage tank, initiated under the approved early start window. This follows the successful placement of pipe racks and continued foundation work for LNG processing infrastructure.

Onshore, crews remain focused on backfilling, grading, concrete placements, rock scaling, and advancing the onshore mooring casings for the floating storage tank. To support dust control efforts, treated water is being actively reused on site, an approach that aligns with the project’s commitment to minimising environmental impacts.

Environmental protection continues to be a core priority, particularly as marine construction ramps up. Pile installation is supported by a team of marine mammal observers and hydroacoustic monitoring at multiple locations. These safeguards are used to pause work if underwater sound levels approach noise limits or if marine mammals approach exclusion zones. On land, daily wildlife monitoring is ongoing under the guidance of a Qualified Environmental Professional, with a continued focus on birds, amphibians, and bears. A full-time wildlife monitor remains on site to manage any bear interactions and safeguard both workers and wildlife.

Night work continues under the project’s approved noise exemption from the District of Squamish. Activities such as marine work, concrete formwork, and erosion control are scheduled outside regular bylaw hours as required. Noise monitoring remains in effect at both Britannia Beach and Squamish Harbour.