First Gen receives another delivery of LNG
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
First Gen Corp. received a delivery of ~130 000 m3 of LNG from CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Limited on 23 May 2024. The LNG, which originated from the Australia Pacific LNG Terminal in Queensland, Australia, was unloaded at the interim offshore LNG terminal inside the First Gen Clean Energy Complex (FGCEC) in Batangas.
First Gen awarded the supply contract to CNOOC in April 2024 to help ensure a steady and stable supply of power in the country amid rising energy demand. This the fourth LNG shipment contracted by First Gen over the past 12 months.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/31052024/first-gen-receives-another-delivery-of-lng/