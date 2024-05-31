 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. LNG
  3. 31 May 24
  4. First Gen receives another delivery of LNG

First Gen receives another delivery of LNG

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

First Gen Corp. received a delivery of ~130 000 m3 of LNG from CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Limited on 23 May 2024. The LNG, which originated from the Australia Pacific LNG Terminal in Queensland, Australia, was unloaded at the interim offshore LNG terminal inside the First Gen Clean Energy Complex (FGCEC) in Batangas.

First Gen awarded the supply contract to CNOOC in April 2024 to help ensure a steady and stable supply of power in the country amid rising energy demand. This the fourth LNG shipment contracted by First Gen over the past 12 months.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/31052024/first-gen-receives-another-delivery-of-lng/

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

Natural gas news Philippines LNG news Asia LNG news