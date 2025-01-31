Baker Hughes announces gas technology orders for Venture Global US LNG projects

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has been award a contract to provide a modularised LNG system and power island to support Venture Global (VG) LNG projects in the US.

Baker Hughes has also signed a multi-year services frame agreement, including maintenance, inspection, repairs, and engineering services, to support phases 1 and 2 of VG’s Plaquemines LNG project in Louisiana. The equipment order and services agreement were both secured in 4Q24.

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, noted: “As power demand surges, LNG has a critical role to play in providing a reliable, flexible fuel source that can be quickly scaled to meet rising demand. We have been a partner in natural gas operations for over 30 years, and our collaboration with VG is a key example of what our industry needs more of today: businesses collaborating to leverage technologies and services that can deliver reliable and efficient natural gas operations to support sustainable development.”

Mike Sabel, CEO of VG, commented: “Baker Hughes continues to be a trusted partner for VG in delivering a secure, reliable energy supply to the world and we are thrilled to add another milestone in our partnership.”

Recently, VG announced the loading and departure of the first LNG cargo produced from its Plaquemines LNG facility, after reaching first LNG production.