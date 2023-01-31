SPEC LNG launches a non-binding EOI to gauge market interest for potential capacity expansion

SPEC LNG, a joint venture between Promigas and Vopak, is inviting market participants to formulate a non-binding expression of interest (EOI) for the services the LNG import terminal of Colombia, located in Cartagena, could offer through a potential expansion of its capacity.

SPEC LNG has been in operations since December 2016 and could expand its capacity to address a potential shortage of natural gas supply in Colombia by 2027 – 2028. Expansion plans consists of increasing its regasification capacity from 400 million ft3/d to 450 million ft3/d by the end of 2023 and up to a total of 530 million ft3/d as of the 2H26. This market test aims to assess the market participants’ demand for the potential additional capacity and advance to a final investment decision involving the foreseen expansion plans.

Expansion projects of SPEC LNG would strengthen and ensure the medium and long-term supply of natural gas in Colombia, key for assuring a path to the energy transition.

“Considering the latest natural gas supply and demand projections in Colombia, the expansion of the capacity of our LNG import terminal is an efficient and competitive option to ensure the supply of natural gas to the market in the medium- and long-term. As a result, this market test will help us advance in the next stages of the project before a final investment decision is taken,” stated Jose M Castro, Managing Director of SPEC LNG.