Revised start-up date for Hammerfest LNG

Due to continuing consequences from COVID-19 and operational restrictions, the time of start-up of the plant is pushed from 31 March 2022 to 17 May 2022.

The previous estimate for the start-up date was given with uncertainty particularly related to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We work systematically to deliver on the plan we established, but challenges related to COVID-19 restrictions require that we need more time to prepare the plant for safe and stable start-up and operations,” says Grete B. Haaland, Senior Vice President for Equinor's onshore plants.

A big project

Extensive work has been carried out after the fire at the plant in September 2020. More than 22 000 components have been checked, 180 km of electrical cables have been replaced and daily around 1000 people have been working to get the plant back into operation.

Repairs of advanced equipment and compressors have been carried out in addition to executing a planned turnaround and ordinary maintenance. To limit COVID-19 infections, comprehensive measures, and strict distancing rules have had to be maintained in all areas of the plant.

“The latest wave of infections, combined with restrictions and narrow working areas, impacts the progress. At times, half of staff have been in quarantine and isolation,” says Thor Johan Haave, Plant Manager at Hammerfest LNG.

“The project work is nearing completion and we are doing what we can to finish the project. We are pleased with the good co-operation we have with Hammerfest municipality, employee representatives, safety delegates, and suppliers. Now it is all about completing the job together,” Haave says.