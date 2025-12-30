Wärtsilä to divest Gas Solutions business to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Wärtsilä has agreed to divest its Gas Solutions business to the German private equity investor, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.

Gas Solutions is recognised as a market leader, offering innovative systems and comprehensive lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Its core expertise includes handling of gas in maritime transport, inert gas systems, enabling gas-to-power, and delivering liquefaction and biogas solutions. Operating globally, Gas Solutions supports customers on their journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle expertise, innovation, and digitalisation.

As part of Wärtsilä Portfolio Business, Gas Solutions has operated independently to accelerate performance improvements and unlock value to Wärtsilä through divestment. In 2024, the annual revenue of Gas Solutions was €300 million.

Bernd Bertram, Head of Portfolio Business, Wärtsilä, said:?“This divestment is yet another proof point of our Portfolio Business divestment strategy coming to life. With Mutares, Gas Solutions will have a strong platform to continue driving the business, for the benefit of its customers and the highly skilled Gas Solutions professionals.”

Subject to approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed in 2Q26.