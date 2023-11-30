ABB to deliver integrated automation, electrical, and digital solutions to Phase 1 of Rio Grande LNG

ABB has been awarded an order by Bechtel Energy Inc. to deliver integrated automation, electrical, and digital solutions for Phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG facility (RGLNG Phase 1) in Brownsville, Texas, a project developed by NextDecade Corp. Bechtel Energy Inc. is undertaking construction of RGLNG Phase 1 under an EPC contract.

RGLNG Phase 1 includes three liquefaction trains and supporting infrastructure, and was the largest greenfield project financing in US history, according to NextDecade. This order, booked in 3Q23, marks ABB’s first fully-integrated scope on a major LNG facility. When fully operational, Phase 1 of the facility is expected to produce 17.6 million tpy of LNG.

“Innovation and collaboration are helping address the energy trilemma of providing affordable, accessible and sustainable energy for all,” said Brandon Spencer, President of ABB Energy Industries. “ABB technology will automate, electrify and digitalise the Rio Grande project, which will further boost global LNG exports and play a vital role in achieving global energy security.”

RGLNG Phase 1 will utilise ABB products and services to ensure the safe and efficient operation of its LNG production. Automation control systems, digital electrification components and industrial drives will enable RGLNG Phase 1 to optimise production assets, increase energy efficiency and operate more sustainably.

According to the International Energy Agency, the US is set to consolidate its position as the world’s largest LNG exporter and growth in LNG supply signals a shift to a more globalised gas marketplace to improve resilience.