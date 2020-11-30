Gasum continues its LNG bunkering services expansion

Emden port, located in the northwest Germany, is one of the most significant car shipping ports in Europe and the latest area of expansion for Gasum’s bunkering operations, where the company’s LNG bunkering vessel Coralius recently supplied LNG to SIEM Car Carrier’s vessel SIEM Confucius.

SIEM Confucius is a large car carrier that operates trans-Atlantic and its regular route includes the USA, Mexico, and back to Emden port every 50 days.

“A lot of preparation went into this first LNG delivery with Gasum. As a result of this close collaboration between SIEM and Gasum the LNG delivery was accomplished very smoothly and well within the allowed time. We are delighted to have added a new supply option in Emden”, says Michael Dugdale, Head of Procurement at SIEM Group.

“We are very proud to serve a new shipping customer and satisfied as we were able to provide SIEM Confucius with LNG in Emden port. As one of the most important roll-on/roll-off ports in Europe, Emden serves as an important milestone in extending our services to maritime companies operating in the region. It’s evident that the more popular LNG becomes in maritime transport, we too must become even more flexible and bring our services to wherever they are needed,” says Gasum’s Jacob Granqvist, Sales Director for Maritime.