Krungsri supports long-term financing for PE LNG

Bank of Ayudhya Public Co. Ltd (Krungsri) has signed an agreement to provide long-term loan support to PE LNG Co. Ltd, a joint venture between PTT LNG Co. Ltd (PTTLNG), wholly owned by PTT Public Co. Ltd (PTT), and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), to enhance Thailand’s energy security.

PE LNG operates the LNG Map Ta Phut Terminal 2 (LMPT-2), located in Ban Nong Fab, Rayong Province. With a regasification capacity of 7.5 million tpy, LMPT-2 is strategically important infrastructure project that enhance Thailand’s energy security.

Prakob Phiencharoen, Krungsri Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Group, said: “Krungsri is honoured to support PE LNG, the operator of LMPT-2, a strategic energy infrastructure project which not only enhances Thailand’s energy security but also aligns with the government’s policy to drive the energy transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy. As a strategic transition fuel, natural gas plays a key role in the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, enabling Thailand to move forward with a stable and sustainable energy transition while maintaining energy security and economic stability. This financial support reinforces Krungsri’s long-term partnership with PTT Group and EGAT Group and reaffirms our commitment to becoming a leading bank for sustainability.”

Somchai Ramart, Managing Director, PE LNG Co. Ltd, added: “On behalf of PE LNG, I would like to express our gratitude to Krungsri for providing long-term loan support. This collaboration reflects the strong relationship among PTT Group, EGAT Group, and Krungsri, in supporting energy security and sustainable growth for Thailand.”

Pattaralada Sa-ngasang, Chief Financial Officer, PTT Public Co. Ltd, commented: “The long-term loan facility secured from Krungsri reaffirmed the unwavering confidence and steadfast support to PTT Group’s business. PE LNG will use this funding to repay its existing loan from PTT, enabling PTT to reinvest in strategic initiatives. This move reinforces PTT Group’s commitment to energy security in alignment with PTT vision, while promoting sustainable growth in harmony with Thai society.”

Somchit Dansriprasert, Assistant Governor - Finance, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, concluded: “EGAT is delighted and honoured to participate in today’s loan agreement signing ceremony, which reflects strong relationship and close collaboration between our organisations. This partnership is instrumental in advancing business development and strengthening the nation’s energy capabilities.”