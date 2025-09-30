Argent LNG accepted into FERC pre-filing process

Argent LNG, a leading developer of low-carbon LNG infrastructure, has an-nounced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has accepted its 25 million tpy LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, into the pre-filing process under Docket No. PF25-11.

Following the submission of the readiness letter on 2 September 2025, and FERC’s subsequent confirmation, this milestone accelerates Argent LNG’s path toward construction and operation, positioning the project to deliver reliable US energy to global markets by 2030.

The FERC pre-filing process, under Docket No. PF25-11, initiates formal collaboration with FERC, federal and state agencies, local regulators, and community stakeholders. This phase enables early environmental reviews, engineering advancements, permitting coordination, and transparent engagement to ensure the project upholds the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

“Our acceptance into the FERC pre-filing process under Docket No. PF25-11 is a pivotal step toward realising Argent LNG’s vision as a premier global LNG supplier,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “Designed for speed, efficiency, and performance, this project leverages modular technology and partnerships with industry leaders like Baker Hughes, Honeywell UOP, ABB, and GTT to strengthen US energy security while creating significant economic opportunities for Louisiana.”

Located on a 900-acre site under a 90-year lease at Port Fourchon, the terminal benefits from uncongested deepwater access, proximity to low-nitrogen feed-gas pipelines, and the port’s resilient energy infrastructure. Once operational, Argent LNG will be among North America’s largest and most competitive LNG ex-port facilities, supplying cost-effective American natural gas to key markets in Europe, Africa, South Asia, and South America.

“Port Fourchon is the heart of America’s offshore energy industry, and Argent LNG’s project under Docket No. PF25-11 marks a transformative step forward,” added Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of Port Fourchon. “With our deepwater access, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce, this project will position Fourchon as a global LNG export hub, driving economic growth and innovation in our region.”