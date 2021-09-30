Qatar Petroleum signs SPA to supply LNG to CNOOC

Qatar Petroleum entered into a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Limited, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), for the supply of 3.5 million tpy of LNG over a 15-year period starting January 2022.

The SPA was signed during a virtual ceremony by His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, and Mr. Wang Dongjin, the Chairman of CNOOC.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi said, “We are pleased to further build upon our strong relationship with CNOOC with the signing of this new long-term LNG supply agreement. We are especially proud to continue to meet the People’s Republic of China’s growing need for cleaner energy that LNG provides, and are thankful to CNOOC for partnering with us as their trusted LNG supplier.”

His Excellency concluded his remarks by thanking Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, the CEO of Qatargas, and the teams from both sides for the successful conclusion of this new long-term LNG supply agreement with CNOOC.

Qatar’s relationship with CNOOC extends back to September 2009 when the first LNG cargo was delivered to CNOOC in China.

As of August 2021, Qatar has delivered a total of 715 LNG cargoes to China, of which 270 cargoes (more than 24 million t of LNG) were delivered to CNOOC.