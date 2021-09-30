PETRONAS to deliver carbon neutral LNG to China

PETRONAS LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of PETRONAS, has signed an agreement with China’s Shenergy Group Company Limited for the delivery of three carbon neutral LNG cargoes from the PETRONAS LNG Complex (PLC) in Bintulu, Sarawak.

The deal will see PETRONAS’ first delivery of carbon neutral LNG to China, to Shenergy’s terminals in Shanghai between October 2021 and March 2022. Last month, PETRONAS shipped its first carbon neutral LNG cargo to Japan.

PETRONAS Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading, Shamsairi Ibrahim said, “PETRONAS is proud to elevate our 15-year partnership with Shenergy that now includes the supply of carbon neutral LNG, reflecting our commitment in offering decarbonised LNG solutions to the market. As an integrated energy player, PETRONAS actively seeks collaborations with buyers and end-users to achieve common sustainability goals.”

Commenting on the agreement, Shenergy Vice President, Wang Zhehong said, “As a long-term LNG partner and consumer, we are excited to receive PETRONAS’ delivery of carbon neutral LNG to China that aligns with the country’s ambition of hitting peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. This is a meaningful milestone for both our companies in our respective endeavours to be more environmentally conscious and reducing our carbon footprints.”

Shenergy remains a major LNG buyer and partner to PETRONAS since 2006 following the first long-term supply agreement with its subsidiary Shanghai LNG Co., Ltd. PETRONAS sustained its position as Shenergy’s preferred LNG solutions provider when both parties concluded another new 12-year term deal last year.