PETRONAS and Hokuriku Electric sign HOA

PETRONAS LNG Ltd (PLL), a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), has signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with Hokuriku Electric Power Co. for the parties to negotiate and conclude the renewal of a long-term LNG supply agreement.

The HOA marks another milestone in the longstanding partnership between PETRONAS and Hokuriku Electric. It reflects the mutual confidence built over the years and underscores the continued trust, reliability, and strategic importance of the PETRONAS–Hokuriku Electric relationship. PLL is expected to continue supplying up to 0.54 million tpy of LNG to Hokuriku Electric for a 10-year period from 2028.

The HOA was signed in Kuala Lumpur on 14 July 2026 by the CEO of PLL, Rosdi Ab Rahman, and President of Hokuriku Electric, Koji Matsuda.

On the same day, PETRONAS and Hokuriku Electric also signed a memoran-dum of understanding (MoU) to explore strategic collaboration on carbon-neutral initiatives. The MoU reflects both parties' shared ambition to build a more resilient LNG supply chain, explore next-generation fuels including hydrogen and ammonia, renewable energy, and decarbonisation technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Together, the HOA and MoU mark the continuation and expansion of a partnership that extends beyond LNG, built on supply reliability, operational collaboration, and mutual trust. It also underscores both companies’ shared commitment to advancing practical and collaborative pathways towards a lower-carbon future.

PETRONAS Executive Vice President and CEO of Gas & Maritime Business, Datuk Adif Zulkifli, said: “PETRONAS is honoured to continue our enduring partnership with Hokuriku Electric. The HOA reflects the strong trust and collaboration that have been cultivated between both companies over the years. As Hokuriku Electric’s sole LNG supplier, PETRONAS remains committed to continue delivering reliable LNG supply while supporting Hokuriku Electric’s energy security, operational resilience, and transition journey. Beyond LNG, the MoU on carbon-neutral collaboration underscores our shared ambition to explore new opportunities that can create long-term value for both parties,” he said.

Since the commencement of the existing LNG sale and purchase agreement in 2018, PLL has been the sole supplier of LNG to Hokuriku Electric, supporting the operations of its LNG-fired power generation facilities located in Toyama-Shinko Thermal Power Station. The HOA is intended to support the continuity of supply beyond the current contract period and further strengthens PETRONAS’ position as a trusted long-term LNG partner to Japanese buyers.