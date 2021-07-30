GTT appoints new CFO

GTT group appoints Virginie Aubagnac to the position of Chief Financial Officer. With nearly 20 years of experience in finance, she joined GTT in April 2021 as Special Advisor to the Chairman. She succeeds Marc Haestier, who leaves the Group to retire.

A graduate of HEC Paris, Virginie Aubagnac began her career in the Finance Department of Rallye, and then became project manager for the Deputy Managing Director of the same company. She then joined the Strategy and Planning Department of the Casino Group. In 2008, she took part in the creation of GreenYellow, a company offering B2B solutions for energy transition (particularly photovoltaic and energy efficiency), where she held the positions of Secretary General and Chief Financial Officer, then Managing Director in charge of finance from 2017 to 2020.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declares: “This appointment strengthens the management team. Virginie Aubagnac’s vision of GTT group’s transformation and development, her rich experience, as well as her entrepreneurial spirit and managerial qualities, will fully contribute to the implementation of GTT’s strategic orientations. On behalf of the Executive Committee, I would like to warmly thank Marc Haestier for his contribution to GTT group over the past four years.”