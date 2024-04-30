bp and KOGAS sign long-term LNG SPA
bp has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS).
Deliveries will commence in mid-2026. The deal was signed between KOGAS and bp’s Singapore-based entity, BP Singapore Pte. Ltd.
