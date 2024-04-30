 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. LNG
  3. 30 Apr 24
  4. bp and KOGAS sign long-term LNG SPA

bp and KOGAS sign long-term LNG SPA

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

bp has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS).

Under the agreement, bp will provide KOGAS with up to 9.8 million t of LNG over 11 years on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis from bp’s diverse portfolio of LNG sources. This deal is in addition to the existing long-term SPA between bp and KOGAS for DES supply of LNG that was signed in 2022.

 

Deliveries will commence in mid-2026. The deal was signed between KOGAS and bp’s Singapore-based entity, BP Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/30042024/bp-and-kogas-sign-long-term-lng-spa/

You might also like

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

Natural gas news South Korea LNG news