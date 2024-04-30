bp and KOGAS sign long-term LNG SPA

bp has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS).

Under the agreement, bp will provide KOGAS with up to 9.8 million t of LNG over 11 years on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis from bp’s diverse portfolio of LNG sources. This deal is in addition to the existing long-term SPA between bp and KOGAS for DES supply of LNG that was signed in 2022.

Deliveries will commence in mid-2026. The deal was signed between KOGAS and bp’s Singapore-based entity, BP Singapore Pte. Ltd.