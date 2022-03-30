LNG Canada announces change in CEO

LNG Canada, a Shell-PETRONAS-PetroChina-Mitsubishi Corporation-KOGAS Joint Venture have announced that Peter Zebedee has decided to step down as CEO to pursue opportunities outside of the organisation and that of its joint venture participants.

One of the largest private investments in Canadian history, LNG Canada is a long-life asset with a 40-year export license that will initially produce and export LNG from two processing units or trains totalling 14 million tpy. It reached a final investment decision (FID) in October 2018 and is currently under construction in Kitimat, British Columbia, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.

Peter Zebedee was named LNG Canada CEO in June 2019, having served in various senior capacities with Shell in Alberta, Canada. Under his leadership, LNG Canada completed engineering work, began major construction activities, and reached major milestones at its low-carbon LNG facility, including the construction of its large LNG tank and roof raise, and the delivery and installation of large LNG infrastructure.

The LNG Canada project is now approaching the 60% completion mark and remains on track to deliver its first cargo by the middle of this decade. With approximately 5000 highly skilled Canadians currently employed at its Kitimat site, the project is delivering substantial economic benefits to British Columbia and to Canada. The cumulative value of its contracts and subcontracts to local, indigenous, and other businesses to date exceeds CAN$3.6 billion, and includes CAN$2.8 billion to indigenous-owned and local area businesses.

Steve Corbin, LNG Canada’s Executive Project Director, will serve as interim CEO until Peter Zebedee’s successor is announced. Steve Corbin has more than 35 years of progressive experience overseeing the successful development and execution of several notable complex, multi-billion-dollar energy projects in Canada and around the world.