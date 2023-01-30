Four new Pacific International Lines container ships to integrate Wärtsilä solutions

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the LNG fuel gas supply system, propulsion control system, and alarm monitoring and control system for four new 8200 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships being built for Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard in China. The orders were included in Wärtsilä’s order book in 4Q22.

Wärtsilä’s fuel gas supply system (FGSS) will feed LNG fuel to power both main and auxiliary engines from the vessel’s 7500 m3 membrane tank. The FGSS also includes boil-off gas management and bunkering stations, as well as a fuel control system (FCS) completely integrated with propulsion control system (PCS) and alarm monitoring and control system (MCS).

Building upon decades of design, engineering experience, and expertise in ship alarm, monitoring, and control systems, Wärtsilä’s MCS and PCS solutions, which form part of the company’s NACOS automation platform portfolio, will provide the new container ships with the highest levels of quality and reliability, as well as unprecedented ease-of-use.

“Our strategy is always to build the most optimised, efficient, and integrated vessels possible. For this, we have opted to fit these new vessels for PIL with various technologically advanced and highly reliable Wärtsilä solutions. Wärtsilä also provides valuable customer support through its global service network,” said Mr. He Minghui, Assistant General Manager, Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding.

“We are grateful and pleased to be selected for this project. Our experience and market leading position in the LNG segment was a key factor in securing this new order. Our design also prepares for ammonia fuel, which is an important consideration for these ships,” said Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Fuel Supply Systems and small scale and bunker vessels, Wärtsilä.

Chris Chung, Regional Sales Director, Wärtsilä, added: “What’s more, our well-proven, future-proof solutions enable owners and operators to lower operating costs while complying with current and anticipated environmental regulations.”

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in early 2024, and the vessels will be delivered progressively commencing in 2025.