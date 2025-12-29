ADNOC secures financing for Hail and Ghasha Gas Development

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) P.J.S.C., in partnership with Eni S.p.A. and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Ltd (PTTEP), has announced the signing of a landmark structured financing transaction of up to US$11 billion (AED 40.4 billion), to monetise Hail and Ghasha’s midstream future gas production.

Hail and Ghasha is part of the larger Ghasha Concession, located offshore Abu Dhabi, which is expected to produce 1.8 billion ft3/d of gas. It is also the world’s first offshore gas project of its kind that aims to operate with net-zero emissions, capturing 1.5 million tpy of carbon dioxide, equivalent to removing over 300 000 cars off the road every year.

The non-recourse financing transaction, unique for an energy project of this scale and complexity, enables ADNOC to realise upfront value for its products at competitive rates. In addition to providing immediate access to capital, the financ-ing structure introduces an innovative commercial model that ring-fences midstream processing facilities and operations, which enables ADNOC and its partners to raise low-cost funding while retaining strategic and operational control of the assets. This financing transaction is the latest in a series of ADNOC-led pioneering infrastructure development partnerships that have been executed over the past decade.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “This landmark transaction builds on ADNOC’s successful track record of global energy partner-ships and unlocks capital to drive progress at Hail and Ghasha, one of the world’s most ambitious offshore gas projects. The exceptional demand from over 20 leading global and regional financial institutions reinforces confidence in ADNOC’s value creation strategy, innovative approach to financing, and expertise in delivering mega projects. Hail and Ghasha is an important contributor to AD-NOC’s gas strategy and is on track to generate significant value for ADNOC, our partners, and the UAE, while unlocking important new gas resources for our customers.”