Delfin Midstream signs long-term LNG supply agreement with Gunvor

Delfin Midstream Inc. and Gunvor Group Ltd has announced that Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd has entered into long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Delfin LNG LLC, a subsidiary of Delfin.

Under the SPA, Delfin LNG will supply between 0.5 – 1 million tpy of LNG to Gunvor on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port, located 40 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana for a minimum duration of 15 years.

Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading of Gunvor, said: “We continue to support US LNG projects and unlock new sources to meet the growing global LNG demand while further expanding our supply portfolio. We look forward to a successful, long-term relationship with the Delfin LNG team as their project continues to progress.”

Dudley Poston, CEO of Delfin, added: “We are very pleased to have entered into a major long-term LNG supply agreement with Gunvor. This latest SPA further demonstrates our attractiveness as a long-term source of scalable, reliable, and clean LNG.”

Delfin has successfully been developing the Delfin LNG Deepwater Port project, which can support four floating LNG vessels with a combined export capacity of up to 13.3 million tpy. The company has secured commercial agreements for LNG sales and liquefaction services and is in the final phase towards FID on its first three FLNG vessels.